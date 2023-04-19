HUNTINGTON — The Boards of Education in Cabell and Wayne counties adopted levy rates for the 2023-24 school year during separate meetings Tuesday evening.
These rates were proposed and approved initially by each county, sent to the Office of the State Auditor for accuracy confirmation and approval, and officially adopted by the boards Tuesday. The rates will go into effect July 1.
In Cabell County, the general levy and excess levy rates will stay the same at 19.40 cents-per-$100, 38.80 and 77.60 for Class I, Class II and Classes III and IV, respectively for the general levy and 22.95 cents-per-$100, 45.90 and 91.80 for Class I, Class II and Classes III and IV respectively for the excess levy.
The bond levy rates will decrease to 5.23 cents-per-$100 of assessed value for Class 1 property, 10.46 for Class II property and 20.92 for Class III and Class IV properties.
Cabell County Schools Treasurer Drew Rottgen said the decrease, though minimal, will save taxpayers some money.
In Wayne County, the general levy rates will be 17.90 cents-per-$100 for Class I property, 35.80 cents-per-$100 for Class II property and 71.60 cents-per-$100 for Class II and Class IV properties. The excess levy rates are 22.95 cents-per-$100 for Class I, 45.90 for Class II and 91.80 for Classes III and IV.
The permanent improvement levy rates for Classes I, II and III/IV are 1.50 cents-per-$100, 3.00 cents-per-$100 and 6.00 cents-per-$100, respectively.
Wayne County’s bond levy rates, similar to Cabell, decreased compared to the 2022-23 levy rates and are 3.28 cents-per-$100 for Class I, 6.56 cents-per-$100 for Class II and 13.12 cents-per-$100 for Classes III and IV.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said though the rates look good, the board will still act cautiously when budgeting.
“We saw an increase in the revenue projections but we’re being conservative with those projections. We’ve heard a little bit from the state level that those could be possibly inflated, so we’re going to be conservative as we go through the budgeting process. The numbers are positive overall.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
