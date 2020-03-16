HUNTINGTON — Cabell County and all other West Virginia court systems will be facing several changes starting Monday after the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia issued guidelines last week to help courts run as smoothly as possible while also addressing concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The protocol encourages the court systems to postpone court proceedings that are not time sensitive, while also using available technology — such as phone and video calls — to minimize the amount of people coming in contact with each other. The Supreme Court is encouraging judges to schedule dockets to limit the number of people gathering in large crowds.
Chief Circuit Judge of Cabell County Gregory Howard said the Cabell court system will follow the recommendations starting next week and could make further changes as the rapid changing coronavirus news updates in the coming days and weeks.
In Cabell County Magistrate and Circuit courts, most cases on each docket are set at the same timeframe, and the cases are heard one at a time, sometimes leaving defendants, victims, attorneys and others waiting more than an hour for their case to be heard. This oftentimes creates crowded hallways and courtrooms.
Howard hopes following the guidelines will reduce the number of people in the courthouse and being in close proximity to each other.
“We are proactively calling everyone on the docket and asking if it is a non-essential hearing that we move it or have people by telephone or video,” he said. “We aren’t really getting pushback. I think everyone is appreciative.”
Lawyers, prosecutors and other essential court staff will still attend in person.
Most inmates will be attending hearings by video conferencing, but some will still have to be transported for in-person hearings for things such as plea hearings. Howard said having as many inmate hearings via video possible was important to make sure the virus is not transported back to the local jails, where inmates cannot participate in social distancing.
Howard said judges have been checking the technology in their courtrooms and been in contact with jail officials to make sure the transition goes smoothly as possible, but Howard does expect delays.
He hopes to reduce the amount of hearings held, attorneys will take up more matters at one hearing, instead of separating it into more, smaller hearings. Howard said if a one-hour docket takes multiple hours to complete with changes, he’s OK with it because public health is important.
Howard, who also oversees the county’s adult drug court program, said Monday’s drug court hearings for about 30 participants have already been reduced to just three or four essential cases. The hearings could be postponed in the future.
Last week, it was reported there were more than 5,100 inmates incarcerated in West Virginia’s 10 regional jails, which have a little over 4,200 beds. Howard said he doesn’t expect that number to increase based on the restrictions.
“We will still have just as many bond reduction hearings, in fact there will probably be more,” he said.
As far as scheduled jury trials, Howard said they will not automatically be canceled.
“I’m not ready to make a blanket statement that all trials will be postponed,” he said. “We will look at it on a case by case basis. We will ensure nobody’s constitutional rights are violated, while also minimizing health risks.”
Cabell County’s last new jury pool cycle earlier this year saw an unusually high number of more than 125 jurors appear for jury duty. At the last murder trial, about 45 individuals were called from that pool for jury selection.
Taking the same approach in magistrate court might be more difficult, Howard said, and courthouse employees were working on a plan for those cases Friday afternoon.
“Downstairs is complicated because of the numbers,” he said. “The other issue is everything happens so quickly. People get arrested and have (the right to) a quick hearing.”
Supreme Court Administrative Director Joe Armstrong said the protocol was carefully crafted based on guidance from federal and state officials and others.
“It is intended to balance health and safety concerns with the need to continue to provide an essential service to the citizens of the state,” he said in a letter. “We will continue to closely monitor the circumstances and will update and/or modify this plan as needed. Likewise, depending on future events, it may be necessary to take additional steps limited to a certain county, circuit or region.”
Following Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement of a travel ban for state employees, the Supreme Court has ordered out-of-state travel temporarily canceled, except in special circumstances, which must be approved.
Judicial employees are also being provided special sick leave under certain “qualifying conditions.”
The Supreme Court has postponed two of its out-of-Charleston Argument Dockets that had been scheduled for later this spring — at Braxton County High School March 18 and West Virginia University College of Law on March 25.
These events are now expected to occur in the fall.