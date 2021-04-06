HUNTINGTON — Eleven new COVID-19 deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, including a woman from Cabell County.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the death of the 58-year-old woman, the 176th virus-related death in Cabell County.
A 79-year-old man from Wayne County was also listed among the virus deaths Tuesday.
There have been 2,707 virus-related deaths in the state.
DHHR also reported 277 new cases Tuesday, for a total of 144,010.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,323), Berkeley (10,978), Boone (1,785), Braxton (842), Brooke (2,076), Cabell (8,473), Calhoun (253), Clay (414), Doddridge (520), Fayette (3,102), Gilmer (732), Grant (1,205), Greenbrier (2,544), Hampshire (1,647), Hancock (2,650), Hardy (1,404), Harrison (5,226), Jackson (1,821), Jefferson (4,136), Kanawha (13,420), Lewis (1,113), Lincoln (1,368), Logan (2,957), Marion (3,993), Marshall (3,201), Mason (1,891), McDowell (1,431), Mercer (4,424), Mineral (2,679), Mingo (2,340), Monongalia (8,731), Monroe (1,029), Morgan (1,041), Nicholas (1,410), Ohio (3,913), Pendleton (670), Pleasants (822), Pocahontas (622), Preston (2,752), Putnam (4,654), Raleigh (5,746), Randolph (2,471), Ritchie (645), Roane (549), Summers (737), Taylor (1,161), Tucker (520), Tyler (664), Upshur (1,797), Wayne (2,776), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,195), Wirt (370), Wood (7,487) and Wyoming (1,850).
Cabell County reported 424 active cases Tuesday, while Wayne County reported 53. Wayne County has had 37 virus-related deaths.
West Virginians may pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.
In Kentucky, more than 340 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday as the state’s rate of positive coronavirus cases stayed below 3%.
Thirteen more virus-related deaths were reported, including six deaths discovered through the state’s ongoing audit of deaths from prior months. The state’s virus-related death toll surpassed 6,180.
Gov. Andy Beshear urged Kentuckians to get their COVID-19 vaccinations, and if they’ve already done so, he encouraged them to help others get signed up for their “shot of hope.”
“This is an all-hands-on-deck effort,” Beshear said in a news release. “We are in a race against harmful COVID-19 variants that could threaten the progress we’ve all sacrificed so much to achieve.”
The state reported 344 new coronavirus cases and said the rate of positive cases was 2.89%.
More than 370 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 116 in intensive care units.
Nearly 1,900 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Ohio, for a total of 1,028,800, with 18,744 deaths.