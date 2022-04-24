CHARLESTON — A Cabell County woman was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release, for use of a telephone to facilitate drug trafficking.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Kassie McNeeley, 22, of Lesage, delivered a package of methamphetamine for Myreo Dixon to a person in Charleston on Jan. 9, 2021.
Dixon had directed McNeeley to deliver the package and collect $31,500 as payment for the methamphetamine, according to information from the office of U.S. Attorney Will Thompson. McNeeley used her cell phone to maintain contact with Dixon throughout the drug deal by texting him multiple times. When McNeeley left the apartment in her vehicle, law enforcement officers stopped her and seized the $31,500 in drug proceeds.
This case is part of a long-term investigation that resulted in federal charges against 15 people.
