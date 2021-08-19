HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia University Extension Service office in Cabell County will move to Milton.
The local WVU Extension Service office was previously in the Cabell County Courthouse. The new office is 1302 W. Main St. in Milton inside the Milton Pre-K School. According to a news release, staff and faculty will continue operations from the new office starting Sept. 1.
“The new office boasts a few perks as it is closer to the fairgrounds and has more available parking,” the release said. “The meeting space is larger than the previous one, and dually functions as a lecture hall that can be used for presentations or classes.”
Members of the public are invited to an open house for the new office Sept. 13. Projects from the State Fair of West Virginia will be on display. Refreshments will be provided.
