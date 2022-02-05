HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County youth drug and alcohol prevention program will now be under the wings of Marshall University after receiving a large grant helping its growth.
The Prevention Empowerment Partnership currently helps high schools incorporate evidence-based teachings into the curricula of health classes, and more youth than ever are now engaged with local, state and national trainings and multiple opportunities for sanctioned, safe recreation. It also supports a variety of programs in several after-school and community centers and has been able to provide capacity building and training to many staff members of those centers, at no cost to them.
Just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, PEP applied for and received a $690,553 grant through the Department of Justice, which allows the program to expand. The program started transitioning to the Marshall University Research Corporation and the Center of Excellence for Recovery as of Jan. 15.
Amy Saunders, managing director at Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery, said the Marshall University staff and faculty have a long history of supporting PEP’s efforts and are excited to further nurture it.
For over 18 years PEP, and its predecessor the Cabell County Substance Abuse Prevention Partnership, were under the umbrella of the United Way of River Cities, Carol Bailey, the executive director of United Way of the River Cities, said.
“While we are thrilled to see the positive impact of PEP in our community, we also recognize that in order to continue growing and doing even more of this good work PEP needs a new home,” she said. “UWRC is a small agency, and we operate with the resources of a small agency. PEP, and as a result the youth of our community, will benefit greatly from having MURC and its greater resources as the program’s home base.”
PEP was founded in 2003 by United Way in response to a community needs assessment that identified youth substance misuse prevention as a high community priority. Shortly after the shooting deaths of four Huntington High School Students students in 2005, the state of West Virginia funded programs in 55 counties to begin a countywide substance abuse prevention initiative.
As substance use grew and changed the area, so did CCSAPP’s work in prevention, including dissemination of information, training for middle and high school students in how to be peer mentors, supporting the efforts of SADD groups in local schools, hosting an annual drug prevention summit for area professionals and other activities.
Angela Saunders, director of the Prevention Empowerment Partnership, said while PEP is thrilled to grow, it will forever be grateful for the life River Cities has given it.
“As we transition to the Center of Excellence for Recovery, we encourage this wonderful, supportive community to transition with us,” she said. “PEP will continue with all our existing activities and services as well as the opportunity to providing even more."