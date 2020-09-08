HUNTINGTON — The first criminal jury trials of the COVID-19 era went fairly smoothly, but issues with jurors appearing for duty caused problems during a murder trial last week.
Forty people were selected to participate in a jury pool Tuesday at the Cabell County Courthouse for the trial of Armel Stutler, who was later acquitted of murder, but only 22 showed up at the start of jury selection.
It is not uncommon for a court clerk to have to call a few stragglers who forgot about their duty, but so few showed at last Tuesday’s trial, attorneys wondered if it would have to be postponed.
After a few calls, and a Cabell County sheriff’s deputy being sent to at least one potential juror’s home, the court had a group of 28 people from which to pick a jury of 12.
Chief Cabell Circuit Court Judge Gregory Howard said when the court holds a jury orientation at the beginning of a court term, about 100 people typically show up. Prior to the pandemic, court officials had boasted about the large number of jurors who would appear for orientation, which made a wider pool.
With in-person orientation not currently possible as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, a letter detailing jury duty rules instead was mailed to potential jurors for this term.
“They're getting an explanation of what's going on, but it probably is not as impactful to them,” Howard said. “So they don't fully understand the importance of being here at the courthouse, but it's the only way we could really do it to not subject everybody to being crowded into a room together.”
Typically, jurors are asked to call a hotline number each evening of the term to see if they are required to appear for trial the next day, but most did not do so the night before Stutler’s trial.
Several jurors called in to be part of last week’s jury pool had participated in the jury pool for the trial of Joseph Chase Hardin just a few weeks ago. Howard said he believes some potential jurors did not understand their duty was still active.
No one contacted by the court clerk said they had COVID-19 concerns, Howard said. It was just miscommunication and misunderstanding.
“I’ll just say it. It’s just not acceptable. It just doesn’t work,” Howard said. “We would not have been able to try that very serious murder trial if we had just been with 22.”
Missing jury duty is illegal and individuals could be held in contempt of court and held up to 10 days without a trial, but Howard was hesitant to say he would enforce it because he doesn’t want people to associate jury duty with punishment.
“Fortunately we didn’t have to get to that point,” he said.
Howard said the plan is to now have court officials call the potential jurors the night before a trial so the same situation does not happen again, but there are easier ways to prevent it from happening, he added.
Howard said he has hopes a text message-based system could be used soon to send out a text message to potential jurors chosen for the jury pool so they don’t have to remember to call the hotline every day for weeks. The message would give them the option to reply “yes” so the court knew to expect them.
After presiding over his first trial in the COVID-19 era, Howard said he thinks the other precautions the court is taking are working well.
The court is offering free face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer to anyone who enters the courtroom. The jury has been moved to the gallery so they can socially distance and attorney tables have also been moved for distancing.
The public is divided from the jurors by caution tape and must sit no more than one or two people per pew. Plexiglas was also placed in front of the judicial bench to protect the judge and clerk.
In Howard’s court, the witness stand was also moved so jurors could better see them.
The new term of court started Sept. 4, which means a new batch of jurors for a trial of Brandon Drayton scheduled for today, Sept. 8.
There is only one courtroom in Cabell Circuit Court large enough to follow social distancing guidelines, which could cause some issues when trying to schedule two trials on the same day, Howard said.