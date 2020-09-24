Cabell’s Irv Johnson named WV Assessor of the Year
HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Assessor Irv Johnson has been named West Virginia’s 2020 Assessor of the Year.
The assessor chosen each year is voted on by all 55 assessors in the state.
Johnson said in a news release that the recognition is a proud display of the dedication of his team.
“Yes, I was given an award, but that is just a reflection of the staff who do the real work,” Johnson said. “A big thank you to the Cabell County assessor’s staff for the work they do day in and day out. I am proud to be a part of the team.”
Johnson is the first Cabell County assessor to receive the award since its creation in 1981.
Previous winners include Mark Musick of Monongalia County in 2019, Sherry Hayes of Putnam County in 2018 and Ron Hickman of Mason County in 2017.