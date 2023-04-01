HUNTINGTON — Cabell Virtual Learning Academy enrollment for the 2023-24 school year opens Saturday, April 1.
Parents or guardians may complete registration forms online by visiting the Cabell County Schools website.
Updated: April 1, 2023 @ 12:48 am
With Cabell Virtual Learning Academy, Cabell County Schools offers off-campus virtual learning for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
The customized public school program provides a comprehensive option for families who choose to approach education within their own home.
Traditional home-schooled students may take courses through a part-time program.
Cabell Virtual Learning Academy also offers a full-time student option, which allows students to earn a diploma from Cabell Midland High School or Huntington High School.
Full-time Cabell County virtual students:
Cabell County full-time virtual students are still required to participate in state-mandated assessments.
For more information, contact Joe Thacker, coordinator of virtual learning, by email at joe.thacker@k12.wv.us or by calling 304-528-5098.
