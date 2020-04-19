CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — Work is scheduled to start this week on a project to install cable barriers along a 10-mile section of Interstate 64 in Boyd County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Signs warning of the start of the project were installed last week, including along westbound I-64 near the Kenova exit and the Kentucky line, said Allen Blair, a spokesman for the transportation cabinet.
The cable barriers are being installed in the areas with grass medians between the Catlettsburg and Cannonsburg exits of the interstate, Blair said.
The cable barriers are comprised of a high-tension fence of continuous steel cables to help prevent vehicles from crossing the median into opposing traffic, according to a news release.
The barriers are being installed in Boyd County from the 181.6 mile marker to near the Catlettsburg exit and the West Virginia line, according to the release.
Work on the project in Boyd County is scheduled to start Monday, April 20. The two left lanes of the interstate will be closed until early June while work is underway. The work areas could change from week to week as cable, concrete pads and anchor posts are installed.
The work is being done weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Blair said. There will be no lane closures at night or when crews are not working, he said. Motorists should expect speed limit changes while work in the median is underway, he said.
Motorists will be advised to slow down near the Catlettsburg exit near the Marathon refinery complex.
The project includes the installation of cable barriers in Rowan County later in the summer as part of a $3,071,715.25 project awarded to the George B. Stone Co. LLC, according to the release.
Once the project is completed, there will be cable barriers in a 62-mile section of I-64 in Boyd, Carter and Rowan counties from the Bath County line to West Virginia, according to the release.
The Transportation Cabinet just completed an embankment repair project along I-64 in Boyd County between mile markers 188 and 191. Starting April 16, road crews were set to close the right lane of U.S. 60 in Boyd County in the Summit area between mile markers 8 and 9.
The project between Summit Plaza and Garden Roller Rink should be completed in about two weeks.