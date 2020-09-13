HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Division of Highways continues to monitor tension cables on the 31st Street Bridge in Huntington.
In 2018, a lower weight limit was imposed on the tension cable bridge spanning the Ohio River from east Huntington to Proctorville, Ohio. Routine inspection had found irregularities in the structural elements and possible advanced deterioration of some of the cables of the bridge, formally named the Frank “Gunner” Gatski Memorial Bridge (East Huntington Bridge).
Greg Bailey, deputy state highway engineer, said two-cable bridges are a good option when long clear bridge spans are dictated by topography of the surrounding area. The 31st Street Bridge site requires a long span to allow the passage of commercial barge traffic on the Ohio River.
“Due to the nature of utilizing cables in tension to provide the long span capability, we monitor very closely the geometry of the bridge deck to ensure that the roadway grade is properly maintained,” Bailey said. “If the cables show any signs of elongation, we review this geometry to determine if any adjustments are required to keep the roadway geometry within acceptable limits. It also allows us to ensure that we know at all times what stress levels each cable is subjected to. This monitoring is looking at small changes that might indicate if we need to adjust the cable forces to ensure long-term performance.”
Bailey said the work this year has involved reviewing data crews observed in normal, routine inspections to determine if they need to consider making any cable adjustments at this time or in the near future.
“This is normal, routine work on these bridge types and is performed to verify if any cable adjustments are warranted at this time,” he said.
The bridge was inspected in June and again at the beginning of September.
The $38 million, 3,787-foot-long, single-tower cable-stayed bridge opened in August 1985. It was the first of its kind, and is only one of two of its kind spanning the Ohio River in the state, according to the Robert C. Byrd Center.