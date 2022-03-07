Musician Gibson Davis, of Ona, right, performs on stage with his father Chris Davis of The Grascals before Don Rigsby takes the stage during a Winter Bluegrass Series concert presented by The Fly In Cafe on Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022, in Huntington.
On Sunday afternoon, the Fly In Cafe off of Route 2 hosted International Bluegrass Music Association award-winning musician Don Rigsby and his band for the third concert in the Winter Bluegrass Series. The Fly In Cafe’s new indoor venue featured a full menu and drink specials throughout the concert.
The cafe will next host the Lonesome River Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9. Tickets are $15 advance or $20 at the door.
