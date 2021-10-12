Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe joins Ona Elementary School cooks Marion Holbrook, left, Debbie Bowen, second from right, and Marsha Brumfield, right, to serve lunch to students for National School Lunch Week on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Ona.
Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe joins Ona Elementary School cooks Marion Holbrook, left, Debbie Bowen, second from right, and Marsha Brumfield, right, to serve lunch to students for National School Lunch Week on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Ona.
ONA — Long before students arrive to school buildings across Cabell County, work has already started to make sure there’s a meal waiting for them as they start their day.
“I start cooking around 6 a.m.,” Ona Elementary head cook Marion Holbrook said. “We have about 165 that eat breakfast and around 160 that we feed lunch, and our shift ends at 1 p.m.”
Holbrook and other school cafeteria staff are being recognized this week through National School Lunch Week, which began under the direction of President John F. Kennedy nearly 60 years ago with the goal of promoting the importance of a healthy school lunch in a child’s life and the impact it has inside and outside of the classroom.
A workday for a cook is more than simply making meals, Holbrook added, stating that the interactions with students are one of her favorite parts of the job. From conversations to lunch room decorations, it’s about brightening the students’ day when it is time to eat.
On Tuesday, the students got an extra surprise when Cabell County Superintendent Ryan Saxe arrived, dressed in a safari-themed outfit to help serve lunch, inspired by the theme for the week, “Wild About School Lunch.”
“That was really cool, and the kids loved it,” Holbrook said.
Travis Austin, director of food services for Cabell County Schools, said it’s important to recognize the efforts of cooks and other cafeteria staff, who interact and are able to form relationships with students throughout the day while providing an essential service.
“This week, I think, highlights the hard work that the cooks do in all of our schools for breakfast and lunch. They provide that nutrition for the kids, which is essential for them to be successful inside the classroom,” said Austin.
During this annual weeklong celebration, schools across the country will celebrate in their cafeterias, schools and districts with special menus, events, student activities and more.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.