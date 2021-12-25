HUNTINGTON — A local businesswoman has joined the Cabell County Commission race.
Liza Caldwell, a Republican from Huntington, has filed pre-candidacy papers to run for the Cabell County Commission in the upcoming election.
Caldwell considered running for the commission a few years ago but waited until she retired in order to devote more time to the role. Being a commissioner is a full-time job, she said. Cabell County also has several changes ahead for it, especially in terms of infrastructure funding and opportunities for development, and she wants to guide that change, she added.
In her past experience, Caldwell has been a part of a number of civic groups and served on municipal boards. As a former chairwoman of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority, Caldwell was part of the establishment of Kinetic Park in Huntington. She has served as a corporate officer of companies including Williamson Mining & Manufacturing and South Williamson Land. She is a mother and grandmother.
“I can effect a positive change in the County Commission by growing our infrastructure and providing tools for development and growth,” Caldwell said in an email. “One of my strengths is understanding the opportunities for development with government financial programs.”
Caldwell said she is also in favor of transparency in county government. There is a need for clear and concise information to go to the public from the commission, she said. Without physically going to the meetings, that is difficult to find. She said commission meetings should be available online.
The County Commission seat up for election is currently filled by Democrat Jim Morgan, the body’s current president. The only other candidate who has filed pre-candidacy paperwork is Del. John Mandt Jr. (R-Cabell, Lincoln). Commissioners serve six-year terms.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
