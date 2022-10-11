HUNTINGTON — An incumbent Democrat and a Republican newcomer will face each other in the upcoming general election for a seat on the Cabell County Commission.
Voters have the choice between Liza Caldwell, a Republican businesswoman from Huntington, and Jim Morgan, a Democrat and current president of the commission who was most recently elected in 2016. Both candidates met with The Herald-Dispatch editorial board last week to discuss some county issues and their ideas for the office. The term is six years.
Caldwell, 66, is the president of Williamson Mining and Manufacturing. She said she decided to run for the seat after working in downtown Huntington on renovation projects for 30 years. Through that, she became involved with the Huntington Municipal Development Authority and the Huntington Urban Renewal Authority during the establishment of Pullman Square, previously known as the Superblock.
After retiring, she wants to finish some tasks that could be done in the community, Caldwell said. If elected, she would go to other governmental groups, such as the state Legislature or city councils, to represent her constituents’ needs. She sees the role of a commissioner as an administrator and fiduciary.
“I love this area. I don’t want to leave this area. I want to live here for the rest of my life,” she said. “And I want it to be a place that continues to grow. I see it retracting, and I want to see it expand, responsibly.”
Morgan, 84, said the commission must oversee the budget and finances of the county and make sure that money is spent, within reason, to help Cabell County. He highlighted the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds, which were federal COVID-19 relief funds awarded to communities across the nation, for various groups and projects such as $5 million to county public service districts. Morgan also highlighted about a $1 million-a-year reduction in the county’s jail bill after the sheriff’s department increased home confinement.
“I thought the County Commission is a good position and gives me the opportunity to do some things for the county, which I think we’ve done over the past two or three years,” he said as to why he initially sought election after leaving the state Legislature.
He addressed the topic of his age after The Herald-Dispatch ran an editorial last week pointing out his age and another commission candidate in a separate race, Bob Bailey. Morgan said his doctor told him he was in “very good health” and that age was a state of mind.
Dilapidated housing
Republican Commissioner Kelli Sobonya has discussed finding a way the county could address dilapidated housing at previous commission meetings.
Caldwell said the commission should address it to protect the property values of surrounding homes, as a broken window can affect the whole neighborhood. She said such buildings do not have to be zoned, but they could be addressed through safety codes or other existing programs.
“I think there are ways that we can educate the public. There are ways that we can look at addressing problem buildings, and the ones that are beyond repair, the owners need to take them down,” she said.
Morgan said something should be done about dilapidated housing in the county, but it needs careful consideration. He said he knows other counties have some initiatives to address it.
“In your eyes and my eyes, it may be dilapidated. And in the owner’s eyes, it may be Grandpa’s historic homeplace or some such thing. So it’s difficult,” he said.
Harm reduction
In a 2-1 vote, the Cabell County Commission approved the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s harm reduction program. After a state law went into effect, both the county and the City of Huntington must sign off on the program annually for it to continue.
Morgan, who voted in favor of the program, said the county has done what it can to help the program.
“The county, fortunately, I believe, cooperated with the health department in their harm reduction program …” Morgan said. “To my knowledge, none of them are exactly perfect, but the opportunity to speak to somebody who is a user does give them a step up.”
Caldwell, who is the mother of someone who successfully went through recovery, said harm reduction and recovery are important and should be supported. She said recovery homes should be certified to protect clients and oversight should be through the health department or hospital system.
“The problem I have is that there is no oversight. … The people that are afflicted with addiction are the ones that need the help,” she said. “And I believe that charity begins at home, so we need to take care of our people.”
Amendment 2
Among the amendments West Virginia voters will decide this fall, Amendment 2 would allow the Legislature to exempt personal property tax for most businesses and personal property tax on individuals’ vehicles.
“My advice on Amendment 2 is: Look carefully. Is it worth a gain today for something you’re going to lose or may lose in two, five, eight years? Who knows,” Morgan said.
“I’m still studying it. I see the benefits of it. ... My ears perk up on the other side,” Caldwell said. She added she was still considering how to respond to it.