HUNTINGTON — An incumbent Democrat and a Republican newcomer will face each other in the upcoming general election for a seat on the Cabell County Commission.

Voters have the choice between Liza Caldwell, a Republican businesswoman from Huntington, and Jim Morgan, a Democrat and current president of the commission who was most recently elected in 2016. Both candidates met with The Herald-Dispatch editorial board last week to discuss some county issues and their ideas for the office. The term is six years.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

