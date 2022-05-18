HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education welcomed its newest member, Dennis Caldwell, during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Caldwell, 75, said his first board meeting was great, and he looks forward to working with the other board members to serve Cabell County Schools.
“It was different being on the other side,” he said. “I have been in elementary education for so long. I’m a kid-centered person to start with so I’ll do whatever is best for the students.”
Caldwell has worked in Cabell County Schools for roughly 44 years, he said, having worked as a teacher or administrator in multiple schools throughout the county. Caldwell also served as an elementary administrative assistant for the Board of Education.
In recent years, Caldwell served as a substitute teacher in Cabell schools, but officially resigned before being sworn in Tuesday.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said he looks forward to working with Caldwell in the future, and believes his decades of experience will be a great addition to the Board of Education.
“We are very excited to be able to have Mr. Caldwell’s educational experience, which is a mile wide and a mile deep,” Saxe said. “He understands education, he understands children and I think his experience is really going to complement our board so I’m looking forward to working with him in the coming months.”
During Caldwell’s first meeting, more than 50 students and faculty were recognized for their achievements regarding competitions, scholarships and certifications.
Caldwell said it was nice to see so many people being honored during the meeting and he looks forward to hearing of more accomplishments in the future.
Caldwell was appointed to fill the seat left vacant by Garland “Skip” Parsons, who died in March after serving on the board since 2012. Caldwell will serve until Nov. 8, when a special election will take place and the elected official will serve until Parsons’ term would have expired in June 2024.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jun. 7 at the Board of Education Office, located at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
