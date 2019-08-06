HUNTINGTON - A California man who landed at the Huntington Tri-State Airport last year with a suitcase full of marijuana was sentenced Monday to 10 months for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, according to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Gerardo Delgadillo, 22, previously admitted that on Oct. 17, 2018, he had flown to Tri-State Airport near Huntington from California with approximately 30 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags in his suitcase.
The marijuana was detected when West Virginia State Police Cpl. K.M. Williams, driving along U.S. 52 in Wayne County, saw a vehicle with an unsecured license plate and stopped it. The driver said he was a Lyft driver who had just picked up his passengers at the airport.
Williams, who noticed a large suitcase in the front passenger seat, had a K-9 unit brought in, which positively identified drugs in the vehicle. Delgadillo admitted he intended to sell the marijuana.