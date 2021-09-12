HUNTINGTON — A California man caught in Huntington with more than 500 grams of meth earlier this year was sentenced to serve more than 10 years in federal prison.
Troyvon Lewis, also known as “B.C.,” 32, of Los Angeles, was sentenced to serve 11 years after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston said Lewis traveled from Los Angeles to Huntington to sell methamphetamine and marijuana. Lewis arranged the drug deal over the telephone and agreed to deliver approximately 7 pounds of methamphetamine and 2 pounds of marijuana to an individual in Huntington.
On March 28, the day the drug deal was to take place, troopers with the West Virginia State Police conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 64 in Cabell County on a vehicle in which Lewis was a passenger. The car was searched, and troopers seized 7 pounds of methamphetamine and 2 pounds of marijuana from the trunk of the vehicle.
Lewis admitted he intended to sell the controlled substances to the individual in Huntington.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
