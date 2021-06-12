HUNTINGTON — A Los Angeles, California, man recently pleaded guilty to federal drug charges, according to a news release from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Troyvon Lewis, also known as “B.C.,” 32, traveled from Los Angeles, California, to Huntington to sell methamphetamine and marijuana. Lewis also admitted that he arranged the drug deal over the telephone and agreed to deliver approximately 7 pounds of methamphetamine and 2 pounds of marijuana to an individual in Huntington.
On March 28, the day the drug deal was to take place, troopers with the West Virginia State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Lewis was a passenger on Interstate 64 in Cabell County.
The troopers seized 7 pounds of methamphetamine and 2 pounds of marijuana from the trunk of the vehicle.
Lewis admitted he intended to sell the controlled substances to an individual in Huntington.
Lewis pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and marijuana and aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and marijuana. Lewis faces 10 years to life in federal prison when he is sentenced Sept. 7.
Johnston commended the investigative work of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West and the West Virginia State Police.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor is handling the prosecution.