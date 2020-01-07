BARBOURSVILLE — Do you have a great idea for a retail business? Maybe the only thing holding you back is the fear of what it would cost to rent store space.
“Huntington Mall has a way to remove that fear for one budding retailer with the Small Shop Showdown, which is a business contest for entrepreneurs,” said Margi MacDuff, marketing director at the mall. “For years we’ve encountered people who say ‘I have a great idea,’ but they just can’t bring themselves to take that big step and actually open (a store).”
MacDuff made the announcement in the mall’s center court on Monday.
“The contest started today (Monday) and ends on Feb. 17, 2020,” MacDuff said.
To enter and pitch your potential business, you must go online at www.huntingtonmall.com/shopsmall and fill out the application form, explaining the business plan for your product or service.
“Huntington Mall’s leasing staff will evaluate the proposals and announce one lucky winner on March 3, 2020,” MacDuff said.
The winner will enjoy 26 weeks (6 months) of free rent inside the mall.
“This new business will be able to take advantage of a prime location with lots of customer traffic from May 1 to Oct. 31, 2020,” MacDuff explained. “The winner must be ready to open for business May 1, 2020.”
The winning shop will be located in a standard store space inside Huntington Mall. While the winner won’t be able to pick which space, the mall’s leasing department will work with the winner to determine which available space would be best. The value of the six months of rent can’t be determined until a specific space is selected, MacDuff said.
MacDuff added that while the winner will be responsible for outfitting the store with any fixtures, furniture and professional signage, the mall does have some fixtures in storage that may be borrowed free of charge.
MacDuff said this type of small business competition has never been done before at the Huntington Mall.
“We are even going to sweeten the deal by supplying the winner with a package of marketing assistance that will promote their business’ name throughout the mall and on social media,” MacDuff said. “This isn’t just for new businesses. Perhaps you are an existing business that are operating out of your garage or from your kitchen table, or maybe you have a tiny storefront and are looking to expand. The Small Shop Showdown is for you.”
For those that don’t wish to apply online, there will be printed applications at the mall’s customer service center that can be dropped off at the mall management office, which is also located inside the mall.
Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum and Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce President Bill Bissett also attended the announcement event.
“I think this shows the commitment the Cafaro family and the Huntington Mall have for this community,” Tatum said. “This is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs.”
“Any way that we can help someone start a business or grow a business is a good thing,” Bissett said. “A mall can be seen as a big box store or national chain, so to demystify it and create a way for local entrepreneurs to sell their products and services is an exciting thing for not just the Huntington Mall, but for the entire region.”