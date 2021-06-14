CHARLESTON — To heighten awareness and support research and treatment of colorectal cancer, the CAMC Foundation will sponsor the 2021 Run for Your Life 5-Mile Run/2.5-Mile Walk later this month.
The run/walk will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston.
The CAMC Foundation launched the yearly event in 2004 to honor Jody Jividen, a Charleston Daily Mail reporter who died from colorectal cancer in 2002. The fundraiser also honors the memory of Chris Stadleman, a chief of staff for former Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin. Stadleman died from colorectal cancer in 2018. This year’s fundraising goal is $100,000.
Colorectal cancer survivor Josh Sword of the West Virginia AFL-CIO, and his wife, Kelly, are co-chairing this year’s run/walk, along with honorary chairwoman Elisabeth Payne of Charleston, a recent George Washington High School graduate who had a cancerous polyp surgically removed from her colon when she was 16.
The CAMC Foundation Run for Your Life is held each June in conjunction with the City of Charleston’s FestivALL events. The run and walk start at Haddad Riverfront Park, takes runners and walkers through the streets of Charleston and returns to the Kanawha Boulevard East riverfront park as the finish.
All proceeds from the Run for Your Life benefit colorectal cancer awareness and screening initiatives, such as screening kits, to help those who cannot afford critical screening procedures.
According to the CAMC Foundation, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in both men and women.
Pre-registration is available online. Onsite registration will be offered from 7 to 8 a.m. June 19 at Haddad Riverfront Park. The registration fee is $25 before June 16 and $30 thereafter. Team and sponsor registration options are also available.
Online registration forms, donation and sponsorship applications and more information are available at give.camcfoundation.org/run.
Pre-registered participants can pick up their packets from 3 until 7 p.m. Friday, June 18, in the CAMC Cancer Center parking lot, 3414 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Charleston.