HUNTINGTON — Whether they were taking a ride on the Big Dipper or eating their second (or maybe even third) Pronto Pup, guests at Camden Park were enjoying the atmosphere on hand for the season’s opening day.
Saturday marked the start of the amusement park’s 118th summer since it was established in 1903.
The historic family-run park, which is the only amusement park in West Virginia, is located on U.S. 60 five miles west of Huntington. More than two dozen major rides and attractions, including a carousel that dates to the park’s earliest days, a popular Haunted House ride and the Big Dipper, a vintage 1958 wooden roller coaster, are featured at the 26-acre park.
Face masks are not required but are encouraged, as is social distancing, and sanitizing stations have been installed at multiple locations on the grounds to help keep guests safe during the ongoing pandemic.
Camden Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 23, with additional hours planned for Memorial Day weekend before the park expands to additional days and hours of operation in June.