Fruth Pharmacy and the Walking Miracles Family Foundation are teaming up to collect items and monetary donations to help families during September for National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Brett Wilson, founder and CEO of Walking Miracles Family Foundation, is working with Fruth Pharmacy to identify families in Fruth communities in West Virginia and Ohio who need assistance while their child is undergoing treatments for cancer.
"Being able to collaborate and work with Fruth Pharmacy on this level is beyond my dreams," said Wilson, a cancer survivor, in a news release. "We can impact so many families statewide going through this journey with pharmacy cards. Everyone going through this journey is a 'Walking Miracle.' "
Walking Miracles Family Foundation provides families with welcome packets that include iPads, preloaded with apps to help families keep track of appointments, items they will need for appointments and links to treatment plans and more. Part of these packets include gift cards for services, gas, hotel rooms and other things a family may need while traveling for treatments.
People can help Walking Miracles and Nationwide Children's Hospital in two ways:
n Provide a monetary donation to be used for gift cards to help pay for prescriptions, items needed for overnight treatments, or other items a family may need like groceries. Those wishing to make a monetary donation should speak to speak to a Fruth cashier.
n Purchase an item on Nationwide Children's Wishlist and give to a Fruth cashier to place in the donation bin. Nationwide's Wishlist is available on fruthpharmacy.com or on Nationwide Children's Hospital's website at https://www.nationwidechildrens.org/giving.
"Our employees have been touched by childhood cancer in more than one community," Lynne Fruth, president of Fruth Pharmacy said. "... We are pleased to be able to offer support to local families and let them know we are thinking of them and their children, during these difficult days."
Fruth noted that her pharmacies have had employees who were childhood cancer survivors. One of them is Jeremy Huff, who worked for Fruth Pharmacy for four years in Scott Depot. Huff was diagnosed with cancer at stage 4 while he was a junior at Winfield High School; two masses were found on his brain. Huff's football coach put him into contact with Wilson of Walking Miracles.
"Walking Miracles helped me and is still helping me," Huff said. "Fruth has always been good to me - before I was an employee and even now Fruth continues to be good to me."
Huff also is working to help Walking Miracles assist families. He distributes and assists with Walking Miracles' welcome packets or he simply talks to kids and their parents about his and his family's experience during his cancer diagnosis and treatments.
"I think I'm good at giving the truth - the advice kids and their families need; people don't always think about how cancer affects your family - my mom had to put her job on pause, so she could be with me at Cincinnati Children's Hospital during my treatments and my dad had to stay home with my younger brothers. It was a tough time for everyone," Huff said.
Huff said he would urge any family who has a child undergoing cancer treatment to contact Walking Miracles.
"I would tell anyone today, if you need help - even if you have finished your treatments, contact Walking Miracles. It's been over seven years and Walking Miracles is still helping me," Huff said.
Fruth Pharmacy is a family-owned pharmacy with locations in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky.
Walking Miracles Family Foundation, based in Hurricane, is a 501c3 charity in West Virginia. Its website is https://www.walkingmiracles.org/ and its phone number is 833-496-3398.