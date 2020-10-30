WAYNE — Ahead of the Nov. 3 general election, candidates in Wayne County are finding their campaign signs are under attack.
Within the past few weeks, several candidates have noticed vandalism or graffiti on campaign signs placed in yards and other places throughout the county. There have also been signs cut down or pulled out of the ground.
House of Delegates District 19 candidate Democrat David Thompson is one of those candidates.
“I noticed about three weeks ago that some of my signs had been cut down or pulled out of the ground in multiple places,” Thompson said. “Then, after going back and fixing them, that’s when the painting showed up. It hasn’t been in a specific area; it’s been widespread.”
Republican candidate Jason Stephens said he had noticed nearly 300 signs being taken down.
“I have had nearly 300 signs taken down or torn up,” he said. “It’s disappointing since those are not cheap, but also that someone would do it. If you want to attack my (campaign) issues, that’s fine, but not something that cost money out of my pocket.”
Large campaign signs can cost anywhere from $60 to $70, while yard signs run about $4 each.
Republican candidate Derrick Evans said he noticed a spike in tampered-with signs about a month ago after things had calmed down during the primary election in which he had multiple big signs stolen or broken.
“During the primary election, I made a post reminding people that it’s a felony offense (to damage signs), offered $500 reward and notified people that I placed some trail cameras on my signs, and I didn’t have any more issues with signs the rest of the primary after that post,” Evans said. “Things were fine until about a month ago. … This time, it appears they are messing with everyone’s signs.”
Ric Griffith, who is also running for a position in the House as a Democrat, has noticed signs being tampered with. Meaning, sign damage seems to be across the party board.
“It’s not about the money; it’s about the mud slinging and people saying things that aren’t true,” Thompson said. “We need to just work together and worry about Wayne County needs. I am pro-life, pro-gun, coal, and much of the county feels the same way — we need to think about jobs and infrastructure and things like fixing roads here.”
All candidates said they are not sure who is behind the vandalism, but said they are focused on the election ahead instead of dwelling on the sign damage.
“There is no proof, but things such as another candidate’s sign being posted in the spot of the missing one could give you a good idea,” Stephens said.
Evans said he doesn’t think it is any fellow candidates.
“I don’t think any other candidate is involved in this. It’s definitely frustrating, but I’m assuming it’s some high school kids. It would be pretty sad if this was an adult doing this,” he said. “I think it’s deceiving when other candidates let their supporters think (it could be another candidate).”
The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.