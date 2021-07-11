HUNTINGTON — Local kids had some out-of-this-world fun at Ritter Park on Thursday.
The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District’s Space Camp began last week at Ritter Park. Over the course of the next four Thursdays, each camp day will have a different theme.
Thursday’s theme was the moon. Campers decorated their own moon rovers. Other themes for the camp are the solar system, spaceships and rockets, galaxy and astronauts. Each day includes a lesson relevant to the theme, a craft or activity and a snack. Admission for the camp has sold out.