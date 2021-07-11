The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Local kids had some out-of-this-world fun at Ritter Park on Thursday.

The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District’s Space Camp began last week at Ritter Park. Over the course of the next four Thursdays, each camp day will have a different theme.

Thursday’s theme was the moon. Campers decorated their own moon rovers. Other themes for the camp are the solar system, spaceships and rockets, galaxy and astronauts. Each day includes a lesson relevant to the theme, a craft or activity and a snack. Admission for the camp has sold out.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.