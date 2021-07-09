The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Happy campers enjoyed recess at the Marshall Rec Healthy Herd Youth Camp on Thursday.

The camp’s theme this week was “Recess at the Rec.” Kids enjoyed classic schoolyard games like foursquare, dodgeball, hopscotch and other fun activities at the recreation center. The camp is for children ages 5 to 12.

Five weeks of the camp are left. The themes for the remaining weeks are Fitness & Fun, Aqua Adventure, Olympic Games, Animal Planet and Picnic & Paddle. The camp began the first week of June.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.