HUNTINGTON — Happy campers enjoyed recess at the Marshall Rec Healthy Herd Youth Camp on Thursday.
The camp’s theme this week was “Recess at the Rec.” Kids enjoyed classic schoolyard games like foursquare, dodgeball, hopscotch and other fun activities at the recreation center. The camp is for children ages 5 to 12.
Five weeks of the camp are left. The themes for the remaining weeks are Fitness & Fun, Aqua Adventure, Olympic Games, Animal Planet and Picnic & Paddle. The camp began the first week of June.