The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BARBOURSVILLE — Campers learned about a variety of topics, from robotics to poultry, at the Cabell STEM Camp this week.

Leslie Summers, the West Virginia University 4-H extension agent for Cabell County, said the camp began earlier this week and ended Wednesday. The kids ranged in age from 6 to 10.

“We have been incorporating some arts and crafts, but we have been focusing on STEM activities. The Lego robotics has been a big hit,” Summers said.

In addition to the robotics, kids learned about poultry from another extension agent who focuses on agriculture, Evan Wilson, as well as did activities that involved hydraulics and circuits.

A donation from local 4-H leaders supported part of the cost of the campers to attend, as well as STEM kits.

Summers also thanked the Cabell County Commission for use of the camp buildings in Barboursville.

For updates about future 4-H camps, visit the WVU Cabell County Extension Service Facebook page.

An overnight camp is in the works for later this year.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.