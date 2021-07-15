BARBOURSVILLE — Campers learned about a variety of topics, from robotics to poultry, at the Cabell STEM Camp this week.
Leslie Summers, the West Virginia University 4-H extension agent for Cabell County, said the camp began earlier this week and ended Wednesday. The kids ranged in age from 6 to 10.
“We have been incorporating some arts and crafts, but we have been focusing on STEM activities. The Lego robotics has been a big hit,” Summers said.
In addition to the robotics, kids learned about poultry from another extension agent who focuses on agriculture, Evan Wilson, as well as did activities that involved hydraulics and circuits.
A donation from local 4-H leaders supported part of the cost of the campers to attend, as well as STEM kits.
Summers also thanked the Cabell County Commission for use of the camp buildings in Barboursville.
For updates about future 4-H camps, visit the WVU Cabell County Extension Service Facebook page.
An overnight camp is in the works for later this year.