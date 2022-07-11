WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — For Bassy Hagley and her husband, Ed, building a campground was a dream inspired by her late mother, who loved to camp.
Now they help provide the gift of camping to visitors from across the Tri-State and country.
After seven years of planning and construction, the Riverview Campground in Franklin Furnace, near Wheelersburg, Ohio, was complete.
The 50-acre property boasts space for 53 RV campers, mini-golf, a lake, a playground and views of the Ohio River.
The proximity to the river allows campers to see riverboats pass by, as well as being close to some of the best fishing at the Greenup Locks and Dam.
Hagley said her customers would often tell her, “We want the river view,” about the nine spots closest to the riverbank.
Hagley, who lives in South Point, Ohio, has no previous experience in the camping industry. Her husband works in construction.
“We love hearing about how much people love their experience,” Hagley said. “People love the view of the river and watching the boats go by.”
In addition to the river views and fishing opportunities, Hagley has worked to make the campground fun for the whole family. The campground hosted fireworks for the Fourth of July and celebrated Memorial Day with a packed lot.
“We’ve met people (from) as far away as California and Colorado come to stay here, but most are from Ironton, Ashland and, of course, Huntington,” Hagley said.
Hagley said they hope to continue expanding the property and its amenities in the coming years, as a significant portion is yet to be developed.
