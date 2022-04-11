HUNTINGTON — Campgrounds managed by the Huntington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in portions of West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia will begin opening for the 2022 season starting Friday, April 15, with most opening in May.
Opening dates at Corps-managed campgrounds will vary depending on location.
In West Virginia at Burnsville Lake, Riffle Run and Bulltown will open April 15. The reservation period is May 26 through Sept. 4.
At East Lynn Lake, East Fork will open May 13. The reservation period is May 13 through Sept. 5.
At R.D. Bailey Lake, Guyandotte will open May 21 and at Summersville Lake, Battle Run will open May 1. The reservation period is May 26 through Sept. 4. No pets are allowed in Battle Run Campground.
At Sutton Lake, Bakers Run will open May 1. The reservation period is from May 1 through Sept. 30. Bee Run will also open May 1 and G.R. Freeman will open April 15 with a reservation period from May 25 to Oct. 31.
In Kentucky at Fishtrap Lake, Grapevine will open May 27. At Dewey Lake, Shoreline will open May 21.
Campsites may be reserved at Burnsville (Bulltown), Sutton (Gerald R. Freeman & Bakers Run), East Lynn (East Fork), Summersville (Battle Run), and all 3 campgrounds at recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777.
