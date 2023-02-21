CHARLESTON — A bill to allow concealed weapons on college and university campuses will go to the governor for signing after it was approved Tuesday by the West Virginia House of Delegates.
Senate Bill 10, which has already cleared the Senate, was approved by a vote of 84-13 in the House with three delegates absent.
Known as the Campus Self-Defense Act, the bill would allow a person who holds a concealed firearm permit to carry a concealed pistol or revolver at institutions of higher education. Buildings leased to private entities would be exempt, and the schools would retain the ability to prohibit firearms at large gatherings. Schools would be required to provide storage space and lockers or safes for handguns, according to the bill.
Supporters of the bill say it increases individual rights and has the potential to make campuses safer by deterring mass shootings and placing legally armed citizens in positions to potentially stop active shooters.
“If you have a hardened facility, in other words, if you have people who are able to defend themselves," said Delegate Bill Ridenour, R-Jefferson. "Then the chances of somebody trying to do a school shooting, trying to do a terrorist operation, are going to be vastly reduced.”
Opponents decried the “good guy with a gun” argument, contending that the bill will make campuses less safe. They also argue that the legislation could have unintended consequences, including increasing gun accidents and related injuries, creating a toxic and fearful learning environment, and contributing to a growing mental health crisis for college students.
Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, said he believes the bill also would stifle freedom of expression and speech on the state's college campuses.
“Are you going to attend a controversial speaker series if you know guns are everywhere?" Fluharty asked. "Are you going to participate, as a student, in controversial subject matter if you know guns are everywhere?”
Students shouldn’t have to go to school wondering who is carrying a weapon, he said.
“We've become so obsessed with gun culture, we've now started the gun curriculum here in West Virginia, where students will be worried day-in and day-out who's packing heat?” Fluharty said.
House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, expressed concern that the bill removes the ability of college campuses to choose their own weapons policies. He noted that 38 of the 40 people who signed up to speak at a recent public legislative hearing on the bill were against it.
“You know, just because you have a supermajority here, just because you can pass whatever you want doesn't mean you should,” Skaff said.
Skaff is the president of HD Media, parent company of The Herald-Dispatch and the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
The Founding Fathers themselves provides guidance on campus gun policy, Skaff said. In founding the University of Virginia, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison signed off on a no-weapons rule on campus, he said.
“That resolution was adopted by the same person who wrote the Second Amendment. The same person. I’m talking about James Madison. He didn't think it was a conflict. He didn't think it infringed upon your Second Amendment rights. Why would he sign that resolution?” Skaff said.
Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, said West Virginians have spoken clearly in favor of Second Amendment rights but said he believes they also have spoken clearly against campus carry. He cited recent polls that showed 72% of residents do not favor the legislation and pointed to the numerous students, faculty members and administrators who spoke against the bill.
“The majority of West Virginians do not want guns on campus," Hornbuckle said. "Do not conflate the two issues.”
Delegate Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, spoke in favor of the bill, saying it protects individual rights, something most legislators signed on to do.
“Individual rights are not circumstantial. They shouldn't depend on where a person is. There should be no such thing as a second-class constitutional right,” Pritt said. “The one thing that we're here to do is not necessarily to protect the rights of a municipality or any governmental entity. We're here to protect individual rights. And nothing is more local than the individual being able to make a choice for themselves, in particular, one that is enshrined in the Constitution.”
The bill now goes to Gov. Jim Justice. It would be effective from passage.