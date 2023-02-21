The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Chris Pritt

Delegate Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, speaks in favor of Senate Bill 10, which would allow concealed weapons permit-holders to carry a pistol or revolver on college campuses. The House of Delegates approved the bill Tuesday and it now heads to the desk of Gov. Jim Justice.

 Perry Bennett | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — A bill to allow concealed weapons on college and university campuses will go to the governor for signing after it was approved Tuesday by the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Senate Bill 10, which has already cleared the Senate, was approved by a vote of 84-13 in the House with three delegates absent.

