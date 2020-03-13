COLUMBUS, Ohio — Health officials in Ohio say 13 people in the state — eight men and five women — have tested positive for the new coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Ohio is testing 159 people who have shown symptoms of respiratory distress and has cleared another 50 people.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
Students, parents and schools are bracing for the three-week shutdown beginning Monday, March 16, as ordered by Gov. Mike DeWine.
The governor said Friday that the federal government has granted Ohio a waiver in its distribution of federally funded meals normally served to low-income children at school, including breakfast and lunch. That will give districts the option to package meals for delivery to children at home, with the delivery method up to districts and local groups assisting them.
The state also plans to loosen staffing regulations at day cares and preschools, which remain open, to temporarily increase the child-staff ratio. Democratic state lawmakers called on DeWine, a Republican, to cancel mandated school testing this year.
On the university level, Ohio State University canceled all in-person classes for the rest of the semester and ordered dorms vacated within two weeks.
Ohio’s Roman Catholic bishops exempted parishioners from Mass for the next three weekends, and other denominations also eliminated services.
Adding to families’ challenges is the decision of library systems across the state, including Cincinnati, Columbus and Toledo, to shut down for the same three-week period.
Several cities also closed their recreation centers.
With schools closed, shoppers across the state emptied grocery store shelves of products, especially toilet paper.
DeWine is expected to order all visitors prohibited from nursing homes, an order he is also extending to the state’s psychiatric hospitals. Akron Children’s Hospital is limiting visitors to two a day per patient.
In central Ohio, the YMCA is removing toys that can’t be easily cleaned from play areas and limiting the ability of people to work out on adjacent machines.
Columbus was among cities seeking a public health emergency order that would allow mandatory testing and quarantines if necessary.
Columbus and Cleveland were also among cities temporarily banning water and electrical shut-offs to ensure residents can practice good hygiene to help ward off the virus.
With the state’s primary election coming up next week, more than 1,200 people have signed up for pollworker duty across Ohio after election boards reported some workers were dropping out, according to Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
State Auditor Keith Faber encouraged full- and part-time staff to take a paid leave day Tuesday to work the polls.
In Stark County in northeastern Ohio, the elections board ordered more than 118,000 Q-tips to reduce the risk of infection by allowing voters to tap their selections with the Q-tips.