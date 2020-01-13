CHARLESTON — People who want to run in West Virginia’s state elections in 2020 are reminded that the filing period begins Monday, Jan. 13, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office.
Candidates can file in person at the Secretary of State’s Office at the state Capitol in Charleston, or at the office’s business hubs in Clarksburg and Martinsburg.
Those locations will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. In addition, the Charleston office will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 18.
On Saturday, Jan. 25, all three of the locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. (one minute before midnight).
Jan. 25 is the final day of the filing period, but candidates can mail in their filings and have them accepted after the deadline as long as they are postmarked no later than Jan. 25.
Candidates for the following offices must file with the Secretary of State’s Office: U.S. president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, governor, secretary of state, state attorney general, state auditor, state treasurer, state agriculture commissioner, state Supreme Court justice, state Senate, state House of Delegates, circuit court judge (unexpired term) and the Greater Huntington Park Board.
Candidates for all other offices must file with their county clerk, according to the release. West Virginia residents will have until April 21 to register to vote in the 2020 primary election. Early voting will be from April 29 to May 9, and the primary election will take place May 12.
