Flowers bloom on the trees surrounding the Cabell County Courthouse on April 6, 2021, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A few candidates have shown interest in serving as an interim Cabell County commissioner until a special election is held this year, following the death of a sitting commissioner.

According to county officials, five candidates submitted applications and one wrote a letter to the commission. The deadline for the application was Thursday morning.

Commissioner Nancy Cartmill died last month. Cartmilll, a Republican, lived in the 2nd Magisterial District and had served on the County Commission since 2003 and was previously mayor of Barboursville.

Caleb Gibson, Kim A. Cooper, Robert Wallace, Suzanne McGinnis Oxley and Vicki Dunn-Marshall submitted applications to serve as an interim. Greg Lawson wrote a letter.

Sitting Cabell County Commissioners Jim Morgan and Kelli Sobonya can appoint an interim commissioner to fill the vacancy until the special election for the unexpired term is held. The interim commissioner must be a Republican.

Gibson and Cooper are among those who have filed to run in the special election. The filing period ended last week. One Democrat and four Republicans are on the ballot.

If Morgan and Sobonya cannot agree on an appointment, the Cabell County Republican Executive Committee submits three names to the commission. Morgan, as the senior serving commissioner, strikes one of the three names, and then Sobonya the second. The third will be the interim commissioner.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

