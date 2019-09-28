IRONTON — Ironton Mayor Katrina D. Keith, seeking a second, four-year term as mayor, has opposition this November from Sam Cramblit.
The mayor’s race in Ironton is among a number of mayor and council positions up for grabs in Ohio on Nov. 5.
Chuck O’Leary and Jim Tordiff, two incumbent City Council members in Ironton, are among five candidates for three seats on Ironton City Council. The other candidates are Mike Pierce, Jacob Hock and Chris Haney.
South Point Mayor Jeff Gaskin also has opposition in the mayor’s race from Fred Craft.
Meanwhile, three candidates have filed for two seats on South Point Village Council. They are Chuck Austin, Brad Adkins and Michael Lynd.
Three candidates have filed for Chesapeake mayor. They are incumbent Mayor Tommy Templeton, Kimberly Oldaker and Michael D. Ferguson. Paul Hart, Randy Penix and Kenneth W. Wolfe have filed for two seats on Chesapeake Village Council.
Proctorville Mayor Rick Dunfee is opposed in his bid for reelection by Jerry Thompson, while Darrell L. Legg, Proctorville clerk/treasurer, is unopposed in his bid for reelection. Dale Burcham and Sam Elliott have filed as candidates for two seats on Proctorville Village Council. Meanwhile, Richard Shephard has filed as a write-in candidate for a seat on Proctorville council.
In Coal Grove, Gary Sherman and Andy Holmes have filed for mayor. Four candidates have filed for two seats on Coal Grove Village Council. They are Gregory Massie, Brandon Bazell, Robin Heaberlin and Denise Paulus.
In Hanging Rock, Mayor Chris Davidson is unopposed in his bid for reelection. Carole Goldcamp also is unopposed in a bid for Hanging Rock clerk/treasurer. Kimberly D. Chinn is the only candidate for two open seats on village council.
In Athalia, Jason Chapman faces Roger D. Camp in the mayor’s race. William B. Ward is the only candidate to file for two open seats on village council.