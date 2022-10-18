BARBOURSVILLE — Candidates running for the West Virginia House of Delegates’ 23rd District in the Cabell County area both say they are focused on the economy.
Republican incumbent Evan Worrell will face Democrat Karen Nance in the Nov. 8 general election. The 23rd District covers southern Cabell County.
Worrell, a Republican from Barboursville currently representing the 18th District and serving as assistant majority whip, says the most important issues in this race are economic development, taxes and roads.
“I will work to continue to advance economic opportunities in our area, whether that is from a large manufacturer like Nucor coming into Mason County down to the inventory and equipment taxes our small business owners have to pay every year. I will work to decrease taxes that our small business owners and people have to pay every year to put money back into their hands which will continue to help spur economic growth,” he said. “I will also work to ensure our Division of Highways has the appropriate levels of funding and staffing to ensure we are addressing our deplorable road conditions throughout the state and in our community.”
Worrell said the state needs to address other forms of energy development to help advance the state’s economy.
“By investing in small nuclear reactors, natural gas development, and renewable energy, this will help to attract new businesses into the state as well as provide a diverse array of career opportunities to keep West Virginians in our state and attract new people to our state to help mitigate the constant population loss,” he said.
Nance, a Democrat from Barboursville, says economic development must be a priority.
“Businesses will not be locating in a state with a poor education system, little if no parks and museums, poor infrastructure especially locally, inadequate police protection, too few senior and veteran supportive programs, inadequate emergency services, high crime and a disproportionate number of citizens in need,” she said. “Low taxes will not bring them here nor keep them here. We need to spur new industries in the southern counties on abandoned coal lands. We need to improve our infrastructure throughout the state such as highways to make it easier to get goods in and out of West Virginia.”
Nance said she is also focusing on children.
“What’s good for children is good for the rest of us,” she said. “A happy heathy childhood produces productive healthy adults. Guaranteeing children a home where they can thrive should be the responsibility of our government. Current programs are not adequate to meet children’s needs and all programs that improve children’s’ lives are under attack and labeled as socialism. Short-term thinking based on greed is destroying our future beginning with our children. Huge numbers of our children are living in homes filled with abuse and neglect. We need to do better for our children.”
Nance says West Virginians’ rights are being diminished.
“Women’s and family planning rights under Roe vs. Wade need restored. LGBTQ rights to marry and be protected under the Civil Rights Act are under attack,” she said. “Our right under the U.S. Constitution to civil suits will be greatly reduced if the current Legislators are able to follow through with their bill to remove an employee’s right to sue over injuries caused by their employer. Our right to the use of contraceptives is also at risk. I would fight to stop the current trend to increase West Virginia’s government such as the new appellate courts and agencies that are now going to be created to enforce the anti-abortion law. I would protect all West Virginians’ rights and work to stop discriminatory legislation. I am against big government controlling our private lives, thus, I will support legislation that increases our rights, not limits them.”
Worrell said his campaign platform is simple: people over politics.
“I believe in representing the people of our community, who elected me, over the political happenings in Charleston,” he said. “My priorities and goals, should I be re-elected, will remain the same. Work to ensure all West Virginians have a state they can be proud of and call home through career opportunities developed by advancing economic development and in state tourism. I will continue to advance conservative, fiscally responsible measures that will hopefully decrease the size of government and increase the size of the state’s population. All of this can be done by ensuring that the people of West Virginia are held above the politics of West Virginia.”