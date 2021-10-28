Four-year-old Lillian Frye, center, makes a throw as her sisters Annie, 10, left, and Sara, 10, right, look on during the Marshall University Recreation Center’s “Haunted Rec” Halloween event on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Huntington.
Four-year-old Lillian Frye, center, makes a throw as her sisters Annie, 10, left, and Sara, 10, right, look on during the Marshall University Recreation Center’s “Haunted Rec” Halloween event on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — From a haunted obstacle course to spooky dance fitness, the “Haunted Rec” event at Marshall University’s Recreation Center offered the ultimate in Halloween fun.
Wednesday’s event took place at the Rec Center in Huntington, where children of all ages could trick-or-treat in the style of a trunk-or-treat, collecting candy at tables set up by on-campus organizations and university departments.
In addition to candy and other treats, Halloween activities were available at some tables to help the kids get into the spooky spirit.
The annual event was free and open to the community.
The Rec Center is located at 402 Thundering Herd Drive in Huntington and offers a variety of classes and programs. For more information, visit www.marshall.edu/campusrec.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.