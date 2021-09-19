Carla and Fred Faulkner hold their dog Winston during the Ashland Town Center’s Dog Days of Summer event on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Ashland. A pet food drive benefiting Ashland Animal Rescue Fund was held in memory of a past Guest Services associate and animal advocate, Cynthia Judd. The Faulkners adopted Winston after Judd’s passing.
ASHLAND — Dogs and their humans made their way to the Ashland Town Center on Saturday for a day full of activities created with them in mind.
Celebrating everything canine, the mall’s Dog Days of Summer event included a pet food drive organized in honor of a past Guest Services associate and animal advocate, Cynthia Judd, who worked with the Ashland Animal Rescue Fund before her death. Pet owners could also shop at the mall with their dogs during a special “Shop with your Pet” event, and free gifts were given to participants.
The event also marked the return of DockDogs, a canine aquatic sport competition. The competition continues Sunday, Sept. 19, with events beginning at 10 a.m. and the finals slated for 2:30 p.m.
