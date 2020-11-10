HUNTINGTON — The canvassing of votes began Monday morning in Cabell and Wayne counties as officials push toward the release of official results from the Nov. 3 general election.
The Cabell County voter’s registration office confirmed that canvassing began around 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, and was expected to be completed by Tuesday morning.
The purpose of the canvass is to account for every ballot cast and to ensure that each valid vote is included in the official results. For an election official, the canvass means aggregating or confirming every valid ballot cast and counted — absentee, early voting, Election Day, provisional, challenged, and uniformed and overseas citizen.
The canvass enables an election official to resolve discrepancies, correct errors, and take any remedial actions necessary to ensure completeness and accuracy before certifying the election.
The Wayne County Board of Canvassers concluded its count of provisional ballots and declared the 2020 election results.
The Board of Canvassers met Monday to review a total of 204 provisional ballots registered in Wayne County. Of the 204 provisional ballots, 108 were accepted. Administrative Secretary Kristy Watts clarified that the provisional ballots did not change any election results.
The Wayne County Commission will certify the election results Monday, Nov. 16.