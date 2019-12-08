HUNTINGTON — Nearing the end of her speech during the Marine Corps League Detachment 340 of Huntington’s National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony on Saturday morning, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito addressed the young people in the lobby of the Big Sandy Superstore Arena, particularly the members of the Huntington High School JROTC.
“These commemorations are not one or two but three generations away from you, but it is so important to realize our forces, many of them your age — probably older, but not much older — got on ships … . My dad got on a ship when he was 20 years old, never knowing if he would see anyone he loved ever again, and went to defend our nation in a place he didn’t know anybody, in Germany and Belgium and France,” Capito said. “That’s the history we need to remember.”
John Brunetti brought his grandsons, ages 11 and 6, to the ceremony. The thought of them or their older siblings being on one of the battleships that sunk brought tears to his eyes.
“I hope they get a little patriotism from it, a love for their country, and realize that several people lost lives this day for us,” he said. “Kids coming right out of high school, their siblings’ ages.”
Huntington’s Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony began in 1987 thanks to Janet Garten and her late husband, Lloyd. The ceremony concludes each year at Harris Riverfront Park where memorial wreaths are placed in the Ohio River, followed by taps and a 21-gun salute.
There were 26 survivors at the ceremony in 1987; on Saturday, there were none — a reminder of just how long 78 years is.
Capito said her uncle was stationed at Pearl Harbor on the fateful day. He had finished up a nightlong game of poker when he saw the incoming planes — quickly realizing they were not American, but Japanese.
Though he was not injured in the attack, Capito’s mother and family had to wait a painfully long week before finding out if their brother and son survived. Capito said it was thanks to HAM radio operators that they got any news at all.
She said visiting Pearl Harbor recently reinforced how different 1941 was from today.
“You can still see oil spills coming up along the surface of the water, 78 years later,” she said. “It’s a stark reminder of the men that are buried underneath, and it’s a reminder of the devastation of that day.”
Capito said she knows veterans today face a lot of challenges and added she is working to improve veteran services. In fact, this past week, the Senate approved the Support for Veterans in Effective Apprenticeships Act introduced by Capito, R-W.Va., and Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich. The bill would increase veterans’ access to financial assistance they can use in connection with an apprenticeship program.
Capito said something needs to be done to address the mental health of those returning home from active duty as the number of veteran suicides continues to rise.
At the same time, she said she supports the mission in Afghanistan, saying if without American forces, terrorist groups would gain strength and attack America. The senator visited the country in November, meeting with West Virginia troops.