BARBOURSVILLE — Barboursville Middle School sixth-graders got a visit from local representatives and health workers to discuss physical and emotional wellness Tuesday.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., visited the school for the West Virginia Girls Rise Up program to talk about self-confidence, education and wellness. She started the program in 2015 after becoming the first female senator from West Virginia.
"I got the opportunity to talk to sixth-grade girls about leadership and about confidence and how they're going to be the next West Virginia leaders," she said.
Capito was accompanied by Marshall Health Chief Executive Officer Beth “Buffy” Hammers, resident physician Taylor Adkins and Marshall University School of Medicine student Rawan Elhamdani, and the speakers shared stories of what it is like working in different fields to encourage the students to go for what they want as they grow up.
"We just want to inspire the next generation of West Virginia girls to really aspire and dream big and to be able to fulfill their dreams," Capito said.
The sixth-graders shared ways they can work to keep their bodies healthy as well as habits to take care of their mental health. Students said they can play sports and eat healthy foods for their bodies and try daily affirmations and saying no to peer pressure as ways to stay mentally healthy.
Barboursville Middle Principal Carrie Smith said the students had fun interacting with their visitors and learning about setting goals for their future. Smith said she thinks setting goals at young ages is good for students, so she was happy Capito was speaking to the sixth-graders.
"It was just a great opportunity to have (Capito) here to talk to our students," she said. "I think you can never be too early to start setting your goals."
Sixth-grade student Carolyn Stoner said she thinks the West Virginia Girls Rise Up program is great for girls of all ages so they can learn about leadership and wellness. Stoner said she appreciated Capito coming to the school to tell the girls about what she does as a senator and talk with them about goals.
"I think it's just a great opportunity to be here and to have the opportunity to listen to Ms. Capito and to hear about this awesome program and what she's doing in West Virginia for all these girls to learn leadership skills," Stoner said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
