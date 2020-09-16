Essential reporting in volatile times.

CHARLESTON — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., will self-quarantine for two weeks after she tested negative for the novel coronavirus Tuesday.

Capito had been tested for the virus after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, she said in a news release Tuesday.

“Within minutes of being notified, I immediately contacted the Capitol Attending Physician and was tested,” Capito said in the news release. “That test came back negative. Despite my negative coronavirus test result, I will be following CDC recommendations and the advice of the Capitol Attending Physician and will be quarantining for 14 days as a precaution.”

