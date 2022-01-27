HUNTINGTON — Some of the U.S. Navy’s most advanced warships and submarines are being built with parts manufactured at Level 1 Fasteners in Huntington.
On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., visited the plant as part of several stops in Huntington focused on local economic and workforce development.
“Level 1 Fasteners is a true point of pride not only because they support our national defense, but also because they are a key local partner for developing our workforce here in Huntington,” Capito said. “In the Senate, I worked to secure full funding for multiple submarines included in the Defense Appropriations Bill for fiscal year 2021, which increased the U.S. Navy’s use of the products Level 1 Fasteners makes at this facility. Owner Andrea Bourdelais has done an outstanding job leading this company and partnering with local colleges to ensure we have a prepared workforce for the future.”
Founded in 1959, Level 1 Fasteners produces fasteners for the Navy and its subcontractors. The company employs about 90 people. About 95% of its sales are in the defense field. It also has partnerships with Mountwest Community and Technical College and the Robert C. Byrd Institute to help develop a skilled workforce and provide manufacturing jobs in West Virginia.
“I have talked with the owner, Andrea, about how important their business is to the Department of Defense,” Capito said. “For national defense, this is an extremely important business.”
Bourdelais, owner and president of Level 1 Fasteners, said the facility is 250,000 square feet of industrial space.
“It’s awesome to have Senator Capito here because we really need her support in Congress,” Bourdelais said. “She can be instrumental in keeping the industrial base going and helping U.S. manufacturers like us.”
Most of Level 1 Fasteners’ business comes from the U.S. Department of Defense’s ship and submarine building contracts, as well as other distributors in the ship and submarine building industry.
Bourdelais said Capito can help the company secure defense funding and forge partnerships in Congress that also support it.
“We want to let her know what our needs are here,” she said. “If we can get more support from the federal government, it means we can hire more people.”
Capito says she wanted direct information about supply chain and workforce issues the company is facing.
“They are really feeling it here,” she said. “There are shortages of supplies and the prices are going up.”
Capito says it’s important that Congress helps American manufacturers and she plans to continue working for them and also woman-owned and -operated businesses such as Level 1.
“We need to make more things here in the United States,” she said. “We found out during the pandemic that we couldn’t get certain things because we didn’t make them anymore in this country.”
Capito said Congress can also help by getting the economy up and running again.
“Congress can help with that, but I think the president hasn’t really recognized the problem as well as he needs to,” she said. “I think there are some other things he can do, waiving some regulations so that we get the supplies in.”
Following her stop at Level 1, Capito visited Huntington Tri-State Airport for a tour of new facilities that are part of Marshall University’s Aviation Maintenance Technician program.