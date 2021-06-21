HUNTINGTON — Several events across the state helped West Virginia celebrate its 158th birthday.
The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History hosted a celebrations at the Culture Center in Charleston, which included the showing of a new Blenko exhibit in the Great Hall Theater Gallery with a complete set of Blenko West Virginia Birthday vases and a new panel exhibit featuring the recent Capitol Dome Restoration.
Gov. Jim Justice invited residents to visit the State Capitol, both to celebrate the anniversary and to be present for the first prize giveaway of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes.
Justice and Secretary Allen McVey hosted a presentation to celebrate the completion of renovations to the Capitol’s golden dome.
Justice then joined West Virginia native and Cabell County resident Hershel “Woody” Williams, the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient, for a dedication ceremony at the new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on the Capitol Complex.