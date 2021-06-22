HUNTINGTON — Mayor Steve Williams has named an interim police chief for the City of Huntington.
Williams announced in a Tuesday press release that Huntington Police Department Capt. Eric Corder will serve as interim chief. Current Police Chief Ray Cornwell will retire on July 2.
Corder said he will not seek the permanent position.
He has worked in the police department for 24 years and is now a captain of the Patrol Bureau.
“I am not seeking the permanent position, but I have agreed to help with the continuity of operations during this time,” Corder said in the release. “I work with an amazing group of professionals, and I am honored to work with them in this capacity during the next few months."
Williams has previously said that finding an interim chief is the first part of a four-step process in selecting the next police chief. Now, the mayor will determine the selection process and candidates will be able to apply for the position. The third step will be interviewing candidates. Then, Williams will nominate Cornwell’s successor to the Huntington City Council, which votes to approve the nomination.
“I am pleased that Capt. Corder has agreed to step in and lead the Police Department during this transition period,” Williams said in the release. “His leadership as captain of the Patrol Bureau since April 2020 gives me confidence that our Police Department will be in good hands while I take the necessary steps to fill this important position.”
The City of Huntington announced Cornwell's retirement earlier this month. He has served in the police department in numerous roles for 25 years. Cornwell served as interim police chief before becoming police chief in April 2020.