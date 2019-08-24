HUNTINGTON — ASAP Animal Rescue will host a car/dog wash fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Advance Auto Parts, 455 Washington Ave.

Donations will be taken for volunteers to wash dogs or cars. The group will also have animals from the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter who are in need of homes. Adoption fees are $95 for dogs/puppies and $45 for cats/kittens. Price includes a spay/neuter certificate and a free wellness exam. All the animals have been vaccinated.

All donations raised at the event go toward the veterinary care of shelter animals.

