Tom Withers of the Milton Police Department, center, installs a child car seat.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch file photo

HUNTINGTON — National Child Passenger Safety Week is being observed Sept. 17-23 this year, and Huntington residents are being reminded about free fitting stations and free car seat checks to help celebrate.

At Huntington’s last City Council meeting, Mayor Steve Williams proclaimed National Child Passenger Safety Week for Huntington to encourage residents to keep their children safe by getting their car seats inspected and installed correctly by a certified child passenger safety technician and to raise awareness.

