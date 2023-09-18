HUNTINGTON — National Child Passenger Safety Week is being observed Sept. 17-23 this year, and Huntington residents are being reminded about free fitting stations and free car seat checks to help celebrate.
At Huntington’s last City Council meeting, Mayor Steve Williams proclaimed National Child Passenger Safety Week for Huntington to encourage residents to keep their children safe by getting their car seats inspected and installed correctly by a certified child passenger safety technician and to raise awareness.
The Huntington Regional Highway Safety Program is using Child Passenger Safety Week to remind residents of the resources available to keep their young ones safe in case of vehicular accidents.
“This is something that we do year-round; it’s not just right now, but this is the time of the year when we push down on it and focus on it,” said Beau Evans, traffic safety director for the City of Huntington. “Traffic safety never sleeps for us, but we encourage anybody and everybody to come out and get their car seats checked. It’s a safe place to get your car seats checked. We’re not going to blame anybody.”
The Child Passenger Safety Program of West Virginia will have free car seat checks at Madison Avenue Christian Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, to ensure children’s car seats are correctly installed. If parents and guardians cannot attend the free car seat checks, Evans reminds families that there are several fitting stations in and around Huntington where adults can get free car seat checks year-round.
Certified Child Passenger Safety (CPS) technician fitting stations are available at Huntington City Hall (ask for Evans), Huntington Police Department, Cabell County 911 at 129 Gallaher St., St. Mary’s Medical Center, the Milton Police Department, Cabell County EMS and Kenova Police Department, among others.
Evan urges parents and guardians to call beforehand to ensure a technician is available the day they wish to visit.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.