Career and technical education has become one port in a storm amid a post-secondary educational climate that can leave some adrift after high school.
Since 1971, college costs including tuition, fees, books, and room and board have risen from $2,930 per year to $51,690 in 2021, increasing at nearly 4.6 times the rate of inflation over the same period, according to data from the non-profit College Board.
That’s of particular concern in West Virginia, where 16% are living in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The rising tide has led some students to opt for taking college-level and dual-credit classes at the high school level to save on time and costs spent at and on college.
And as the now ubiquitous refrain rings “college isn’t for everybody,” others might opt out of college entirely to avoid becoming part of a collective $1.75 trillion in total U.S student loan debt wherein the average borrower owes $28,950, according to Forbes.
Students instead can enroll in technical programs at career centers that will allow them to enter a community college program or the workforce with training in various fields right out of high school.
Job-specific programs and partnerships with educational institutions also continue to launch across the country where students can get hands-on, on-site experience, sometimes getting paid while training, as is the case with Toyota’s 4T Academy in Buffalo, created in partnership with Kanawha County Schools.
“The world is changing quickly and West Virginia students must be ready to meet these changes,” Dr. Amelia Courts, former assistant state schools superintendent and President and CEO of non-profit Education Alliance, said. “Kanawha County students will benefit from the innovative 4T academy to develop the technical and professional skills they need to be successful.”
According to the West Virginia Department of Education, 42% of high school students in Kanawha County completed at least one career and technical education course during the 2021-2022 school year, while 15% completed at least two. Eight percent, 621 students, completed a CTE program of study.
In Cabell County, 40% of students completed at least one career and technical education course during the 2021-2022 school year; 14% completed at least two; 5% completed a CTE program of study.
Wayne County’s percentages are higher than both Kanawha’s and Cabell’s: 59% of students completed at least one career and technical education course during the 2021-2022 school year; 25% completed at least two; and 15% completed a CTE program of study.
Focusing on career and technical education has become a priority for legislators in several states due to a perceived lack of skilled workers for expanding markets.
According to a 2020 study by the U.S. Department of Education’s Institute of Education Sciences, 70% of West Virginia’s long-term projected employment require occupational preparation between a high school diploma and a bachelor’s degree.
Additionally, it found 93% of those regional openings in high-demand study occupations were served by at least one aligned CTE program in the same region.
CTE offerings in West Virginia run the gamut from phlebotomy, surgical technology and nursing, to culinary arts, cosmetology, robotics, pre-engineering, electrical, welding and a host of others.
“I think it’s really important when we start trying to get students in high school moving towards careers and ... create a very seamless pathway for that,” Sen. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne, said in a February meeting of the Senate Education Committee discussing a trades-based math class.
Increasingly, public and private charter schools and programs are playing a role in creating those pathways, too.
Proponents of charters believe they offer business-sector style innovation in an overregulated education sector, while opponents believe the removal of per-student state funds from local public schools and their placement at intentionally less-regulated environments hamper county school systems.
BridgeValley’s Community and Technical College’s nursing-focused WIN Academy is among the newest charter programs in the state.
“In this case, the student graduates from high school needing only one year at BridgeValley to complete an [associate’s degree in nursing] and be prepared to take the nursing exam,” said BridgeValley and WIN board member Barry Holstein.
“Imagine a family that’s struggling — what an opportunity this would be. If this family, struggling to make ends meet, could send their child to WIN Academy for free, then only one year after high school that child is a highly paid RN helping to escape the grips of poverty for themselves and their family moving forward.”