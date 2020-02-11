HUNTINGTON — High school students in Cabell County now have access to a two-year, 1,000-hour hair styling program in a brand-new facility at the Cabell County Career Technology Center.
The new cosmetology room, complete with washing and styling stations and scrubs for students, was unveiled to the public Monday morning with a ribbon cutting.
“We’re very fortunate in having this program because juniors and seniors can come in high school and by the time they graduate, they’ll have 1,000 hours and they can do hair styling, so if they don’t have the resources to go to college they can actually work, or work and pay for their schooling, too,” said Marla McCann, cosmetology instructor at CCCTC. “They can also continue on to the Huntington School of Beauty Culture and get their skincare and nail technology certifications and be a full-fledged cosmetologist with 1,800 hours.”
The program gives students a foundation with classes in anatomy, bacteriology and physiology and teaches them how to cut, color, foil and highlight hair.
“It’s amazing, just to know that they have given us the opportunity for girls and guys to come do this,” said Sophie Mowdy, a 17-year-old student in the program. “A lot of us in the school had wanted to do hair styling, nails, all of the cosmetology, and we never had that opportunity before.”
Mowdy said the program wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Frank Barnett, principal and programs coordinator at CCCTC, who listened to the students’ feedback and made a push for the new courses.
“We went to Mr. Barnett one day and said, ‘Hey, what if this happened?’ and he made it happen,” Mowdy said. “You get to spend time with people that you’d never get to spend time with, make friendships; it’s really a great program.”
Barnett said he hopes to see the program expand in the future to offer more cosmetology services and a barber school.
“This is a two-year program and they will have a hair styling and hair certification, but we look to expand that. We do have equipment to do nails, we just need to make sure we have enough hours,” he said. “So, it may end up actually being a three-year program down the road.”
Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe thanked the board of education during the ceremony for investing in the continued upgrades to career technology programs.
“This project would not be possible if it weren’t for the creative visions of the career center administration and staff, but also the support of our local school board,” Saxe said. “These are the individuals who truly make this possible by approving the expenditures to be able to renovate this room and to add this cosmetology program to the offerings for students in Cabell County.”
Cabell County high school students interested in enrolling in the program for the 2020-21 year should see their counselors to apply.