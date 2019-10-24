HUNTINGTON — Marshall P. Moss, a longtime employee of the West Virginia Human Rights Commission, has been hired as executive director of the recently revived Huntington Human Relations Commission.
Members of the Huntington commission voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend Moss for the position, which followed a two-month-long process to interview and narrow down a pool of about 24 applicants. Mayor Steve Williams approved of the recommendation and then appointed Moss to the position, which becomes effective Dec. 1.
Moss has a long career in civil rights advocacy, spending the past 25 years with the West Virginia Human Rights Commission in various positions, most recently as an investigator/conciliator. In that role, Moss handled the agency’s compliance review and enforcement program and contributed to the agency’s education and outreach efforts. Before that, he spent five years as executive director of the Charleston Human Rights Commission.
Moss said he is excited to get the commission off the ground again and to further the city’s mission of diversity and inclusion. He’s also looking forward to local civil rights advocacy after spending so many years with the state.
“It’s been long known the fact that local commission has gone away. I myself have been the director of a local commission, so I know the value of one,” he said. “There are things that local commissions can get involved in and stay with the community in ways that the state is not able to.”
As executive director of the Huntington Human Relations Commission, Moss will lead efforts to investigate alleged violations of the city’s nondiscrimination ordinance and take action against those found to be in violation of it. He also will have an office inside City Hall and will be able to hire an administrative assistant.
“We want to be approachable. We have a very diverse commission makeup and there appears to me to be a lot of talent around the commission’s table,” he said. “So we should be able to provide a variety of counseling points to folks to help them do the right thing.”
Moss underwent a final interview with the full 11-member commission during an hour-long executive session Tuesday. After voting publicly for his recommendation, several members highlighted Moss’ long career in civil rights and said they are excited for the leadership he will bring to the recently revived commission.
The city’s previous Human Relations Commission was disbanded in 2011 amid a lack of funding. It was revived this year after City Council members set aside money in the city’s 2019-20 fiscal year budget. Bringing back the commission has been one of Williams’ goals for several years.
In addition to his experience with the State Human Rights Commission, Moss is certified as a “Professional Human Rights Worker” by the National Association of Human Rights Workers. He has also completed a five-week course offered by the National Fair Housing Training Academy.
In 2015, he was recognized as as an honoree at the Governor’s Annual Civil Rights Day program and also received recognition from the 11th Family Court Circuit during Black History Month in 2016.
Moss grew up in Logan County and received his bachelor’s in psychology and sociology from West Virginia State College, now known as West Virginia State University. He and his wife, Melissa, have two daughters and two grandchildren.
As executive director, Moss may make an annual salary up to $43,898. He may then hire a part-time administrative assistant, who is set to make up to $29,575 a year.
Huntington’s ordinance makes unlawful any discrimination in employment, housing or public accommodations on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, age, blindness, disability or veteran status.
According to the ordinance, any person who feels they are victim to discriminatory practices may write, sign and file a verified complaint with the commission. The complaint must state person’s name and address, the nature of the complaint and the name of those alleged to have committed unlawful discriminatory practices. This applies to employers, labor organizations, employment agencies, owners, real estate brokers, real estate salesmen or financial institutions.
The commission may then seek subpoenas in Cabell County Circuit Court to hear testimony in alleged discrimination cases. The commission would be represented by a city attorney and the case may be overseen by a Circuit Court judge. If probable cause exists to support alleged discrimination, the commission may seek to end the discrimination “by conference, conciliation and persuasion.” This may include cease and desist orders, fines, orders for back pay, orders to pay attorney fees, and other enforcement.
