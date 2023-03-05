The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Office of Career Education will host a Career Expo and Educator Expo from 3 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, at the Memorial Student Center.

The expo will feature numerous companies and school districts that are looking for job applicants for internships and full-time positions. Students are encouraged to dress professionally, bring their resumes and seize the opportunity to meet several potential employers and professional contacts.

