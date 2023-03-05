Staff members at Marshall University’s Office of Career Education — pictured during a grand reopening celebration of their office last summer — are ready to help students with career needs ranging from resume writing to interview skills, job searches and more.
Joel Krznaric of Akron, Ohio, from left, measures his neckline with help from employee Annalee Bell of Milton as the Marshall University Office of Career Education conducts the 2020 JCPenney's Suit-Up event at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville. The 2023 event is from 3-6 p.m. today, March 5.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
A Marshall University student is fitted for a suit at the 2019 JCPenney Suit-Up event at the Huntington Mall location. The 2023 event is from 3-6 p.m. today, March 5.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Office of Career Education will host a Career Expo and Educator Expo from 3 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, at the Memorial Student Center.
The expo will feature numerous companies and school districts that are looking for job applicants for internships and full-time positions. Students are encouraged to dress professionally, bring their resumes and seize the opportunity to meet several potential employers and professional contacts.
As of press time, 155 companies had registered to attend the expo, and they are looking to hire students from the following majors:
Business
Science
Engineering
Health Professions
Education
Liberal Arts
Arts and Media
Jennifer Brown, assistant director for student engagement and marketing in the Office of Career Education, says students and others looking for employment should come ready for interviews.
“I encourage those who are coming to the events to be dressed professionally, have their resumes and be prepared with a 30-second ‘commercial’ about themselves,” Brown said. “Even when standing in line, it’s important to talk with others and be open. Networking is an important aspect to finding a career.”
To that end, Marshall is partnering with a retailer at the Huntington Mall for the JCPenney Suit Up to help applicants dress for the jobs they want.
From 3 until 6 p.m. today, Sunday, March 5, the event will provide Marshall students, faculty and staff with a 30% discount on business attire purchased during the event — including an additional 30% off discount on already sale-priced professional wear. Staff members from the Office of Career Education and store employees will be on hand to offer insights into the latest career fashion trends, as well as the basics of appropriate business dress.
Along with dressing professionally, Marshall’s Office of Career Education shared these tips for making the most of the career expo or any job fair:
Bring your resume: A concise, effective resume is vital for your job search; print enough copies to give one to each employer that interests you.
Collect business cards: Ask for a business card from each person you speak to, so you can follow up with them again after the expo; consider printing your own business cards to hand out.
Make the most of your time: Talk to both employers and other job candidates. If you find yourself waiting in line, strike up conversation with those around you. More jobs are filled by networking than any other means.
Prepare a “30-second commercial”: This is a short summary about yourself you can give at each table you visit. Include your education, experience, and specific skills that will benefit the company. Practice, practice, practice so you sound natural and confident.
Do your homework: Spend time researching the companies and organizations that will be present. Employers appreciate speaking with candidates who are familiar with their company and business practices. You will come across as intelligent, interested and well prepared.
